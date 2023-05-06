Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $405,000 Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 4.3 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,687.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Featured Stories

