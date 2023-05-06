Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $406,000 Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $247.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OptimizeRx Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.