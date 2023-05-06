Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $406,000 Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OptimizeRx Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $247.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.
OptimizeRx Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
