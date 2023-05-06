Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $414,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 20.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.6 %

TMUS opened at $143.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.