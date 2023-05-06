Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -117.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares in the company, valued at $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,250 shares of company stock worth $5,316,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

