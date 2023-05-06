Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $441,000 Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,595 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.97.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $257.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

