Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $220,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $4,504,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

NYSE GNRC opened at $114.18 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $299.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

