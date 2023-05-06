Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $62.82. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.26.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $623.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $759,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.