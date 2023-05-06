Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,922,000 after buying an additional 5,230,958 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,619,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 365.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,752,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 790,644 shares during the period.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $294.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,903.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.