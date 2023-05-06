Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Sapiens International Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.26. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.58%.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.