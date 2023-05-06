Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 34,148 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,148 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBAI. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 56,973 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,521,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 476,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,413 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $831.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $20.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBAI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In related news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

