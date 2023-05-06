Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 58,771 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,771 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740 over the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $19.79 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

