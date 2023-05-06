Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 129,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vimeo by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vimeo by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 519,715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vimeo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vimeo in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.54 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $589.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMEO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

