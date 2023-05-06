Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after buying an additional 200,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Atlassian Trading Down 9.5 %

TEAM stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average is $153.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,156,687.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,102,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,156,687.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,102,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,943 shares of company stock worth $46,795,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

