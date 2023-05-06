Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 771.53% and a negative net margin of 1,095.73%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

