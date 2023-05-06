M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in M.D.C. by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in M.D.C. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,813,000 after purchasing an additional 247,697 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,670,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $4,391,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 69.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 152,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,893 shares of company stock worth $7,091,773 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.5 %

M.D.C. stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $42.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

