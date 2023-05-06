Mark Douglas Acquires 4,121 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FMC by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More

