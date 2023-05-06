Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Oscar Fanjul Sells 5,500 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oscar Fanjul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $179.36 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $182.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

