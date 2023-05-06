Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $335,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $335,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

