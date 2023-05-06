Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng Sells 3,462 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,604,810.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,593,528.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $411.27 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.94 and its 200 day moving average is $423.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

