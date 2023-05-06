National Bank Financial Raises EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$78.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQGPF. Raymond James raised their price objective on EQB to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. EQB has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $50.90.

About EQB

EQB, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

