New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CRO Sells $540,182.24 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CRO Mark Dodds sold 7,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $540,182.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,659.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

New Relic Trading Up 1.5 %

New Relic stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.90.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,552,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 1,029.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,786,000 after buying an additional 504,930 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,732,000 after buying an additional 410,931 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $21,225,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 71.9% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 822,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. Truist Financial increased their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

