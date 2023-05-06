Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,419 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at $16,575,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.0329 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

About Nokia Oyj



Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

