NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NS opened at $15.18 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.85.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 153.35%. The business had revenue of $429.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 444.46%.

NuStar Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

