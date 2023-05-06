Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 644,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,090,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $104.65.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

