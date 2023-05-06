OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.05

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $9.45. OFS Capital shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 37,251 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
OFS Capital Stock Up 4.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
OFS Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently -231.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OFS Capital by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
