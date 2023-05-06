O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells $277,368.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance
ORLY opened at $940.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $861.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $836.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $942.76.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.81.
About O’Reilly Automotive
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.