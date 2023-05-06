Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,366 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 288.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $176.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.95. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,093 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

