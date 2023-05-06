Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,122,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,303 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,511 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 39,661.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 701,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 700,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.11 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,911.11%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

