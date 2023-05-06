Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 945.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

