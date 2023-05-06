Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1,456.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 65.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Edward Jones upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

