Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 972 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 338.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.61 and a 200-day moving average of $241.01. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

