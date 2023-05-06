Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

