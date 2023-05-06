Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prudential by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 23.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after buying an additional 248,093 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prudential by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prudential by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,592,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,700 ($21.24) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.24) to GBX 1,550 ($19.37) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,540.00.

NYSE PUK opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

