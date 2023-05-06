Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,512 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 57.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.0 %

ANET opened at $137.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,941 shares of company stock valued at $54,096,115. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.