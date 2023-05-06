Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 98,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 3.6 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $128.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average of $111.45.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

