Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 278.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $105,527,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after acquiring an additional 383,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $187.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.21 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

