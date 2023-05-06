Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 452.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 3.1 %

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

