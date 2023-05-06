Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $268,000 Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 898.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,778,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $375.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.55. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

