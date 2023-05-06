Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $293,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 426,866 shares valued at $34,245,329. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

NYSE SCHW opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

