Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1,793.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 142,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

HAS opened at $60.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.58%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

