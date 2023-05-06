Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $311,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 798.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.1 %

DRI opened at $153.09 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

