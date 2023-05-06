Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $313,000 Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,738,000 after buying an additional 38,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SiTime by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after buying an additional 187,116 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 61.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,313 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 78.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ SITM opened at $88.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.04 and its 200-day moving average is $112.06. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $234.89.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $139,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $1,023,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,777 shares of company stock worth $41,492,839. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

