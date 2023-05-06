Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 31.7% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 124,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 150.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 148.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 935,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 559,422 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.2417 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 63.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VIV. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

