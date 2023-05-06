Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,338 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at $125,658,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $1,649,434.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,027 shares of company stock worth $48,320,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 10.4 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $411.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.