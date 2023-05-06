Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $380,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,538 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at $968,603,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,744 shares of company stock worth $65,686,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading

