Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Pool by 33.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Pool by 127.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Pool by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Pool by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $353.96 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

