Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $278,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 126,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

