Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $377,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 67,634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $4,330,283 in the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

