Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956,256 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Industrial Logistics Properties Trust news, Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $36,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $15.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.