Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $413.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

